Halloween Not Canceled, Spirit Stores Opening in Hudson Valley

With just 85 days until Halloween, many Hudson Valley residents were left wondering if the holiday would actually even happen this year. With so many businesses closing and events being canceled it was unclear if those Halloween costume shops would reappear again this year.

A fake Facebook posting that was made to look like an official press release from Spirit Halloween stores disappointed many people who were fooled into thinking the pop-up shops would not be opening this year due to COVID-19. The hoax image featured a real-looking Spirit letterhead and proclaimed that it was "unlikely" shops would be opening this year.

A check of the company's website, however, tells a whole different story. Not only is Spirit already selling costumes and decorations online, but they have already announced five locations that will be opening soon in the Hudson Valley.

Costume shops traditionally start hanging their banners and setting up their stores in mid-August. This year, you can expect to find them located in Kingston across from Lowe's on Frank Sottile Blvd, at the Hudson Plaza on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie next to Dollar Tree, and the former Kids R Us location on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, at the former CW Price on North Plank Rd. in Newburgh and on Dunning Rd. in Middletown near Michael's.