Hallmark Films Christmas Movie at Legendary Hyde Park Location

It may be the middle of February, but we are decking the halls in Dutchess County. Well, Hallmark is.

If you remember back a few weeks ago, Hudson Valley Film Commission shared a casting call for extras in the Dutchess County area. They announced that Hallmark would be filming in Newburgh, Beacon, Staatsburg and Albany at the end of February 2022. It looks likes filming is right on schedule.

According to Hyde Park residents the Hallmark Christmas movie, called A Spectacular Christmas, was filming at one of the most famous locations in town. Okay, so maybe the 2nd most famous. Diana Canning of Hyde Park snapped a few cool photos of filming taking place earlier this week.

Filming began around February 15th at the Eveready Diner. If you Google the Eveready Diner, in its description they call themselves a "Retro Diner" which is perfect considering A Spectacular Christmas is set in the late 1950s.

The Everready Diner has had a few moments in the spotlight in the past. Most notably, a stint on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive Ins and Dives back in the day.

Hudson Valley Film Commission explains that A Spectacular Christmas tells "A beautiful story set in 1957 about a woman who dreams of becoming a Rockette much to her family's dismay." If you see any Rockettes around the Hudson Valley in the next few weeks, you know why.

When it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies, the Hudson Valley is no stranger to the filming action. In 2021 Orange County, specifically the Goshen area, was the place to be for filming One December Night starring Peter Gallagher.

