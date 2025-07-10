New York State Flags Are Lowered to Mourn July 4 Tragedy

Flags throughout New York State will be at half-staff after a horrible Fourth of July tragedy.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered that American flags on all state government buildings be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, July 10 to remember the life of a hero who died last Friday.

Canva Canva loading...

New York State Flags Lowered in Time of Mourning and Remembrance

In New York State, can be placed at half-staff by order of the governor, local officials or the federal government. There are five days throughout the year when the American flag is always lowered: The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in May, Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, Memorial Day, September 11 and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on December 7.

Aside from those fixed dates on the calendar, the president can declare days of mourning for the deaths of notable figures or national tragedies. Governors also have the power to order flags lowered in their own states. Towns and cities can also make formal declarations that will order flags at half-staff on a more local level.

DeMunn Funeral Home DeMunn Funeral Home loading...

Why Are Flags Half-Staff in New York State This Week?

On Thursday, flags will be flown at half-staff to remember the life of James Sitek. The 71-year-old fire chief died on the Fourth of July during a house fire in Conklin, New York near Binghamton. Sitek was responding to the fire when he experienced a health emergency and died on the scene.

According to his obituary, Sitek was a volunteer fireman for over 40 years, beginning at the Halfmoon Fire Department before moving to the West Colesville Fire Company in 1990 and eventually being named Chief.

A Funeral Mass is planned at St. Mary’s Church in Kirkwood on Thursday at 11 am.

13 Things Invented in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area. Gallery Credit: Boris