H. V. Cider & Seltzer Festival Rescheduled for Aug. 22

To say this coronavirus pandemic has been rough on us is a huge understatement. But it looks as though there really is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the reopening process has finally begun. One of the things that we always look forward to has been postponed, but we've got a rescheduled date and that gives us something cool to look forward to.

The Hudson Valley Cider & Seltzer Festival has been rescheduled for Aug. 22 at Barton Orchards in Poughquaq. This awesome event will showcase over 40 cideries from New York, the Hudson Valley and across the country. Sample the best hard ciders that are available from local favorites to special national brands to exclusive rare options. There will also be delicious food options from gourmet food trucks, delicious cider doughnuts from Barton Orchards, bakery, farm market, hard cider hayrides, keg tossing competition, and live entertainment all day.

The VIP session is from 1PM - 2PM and General Admission begins at 2PM and runs until 6PM. Want to find out more about the Hudson Valley Cider & Seltzer Festival? Visit the facebook event page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: