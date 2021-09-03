Gunmaker Going After School Records of 5 Slain Sandy Hook Students

I thought I had seen it all until I discovered this article on npr.org. Nine families of those killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School are being sued by attorneys representing Remington Arms.

Those nine Sandy Hook families sued Remington Arms for wrongful death in September 2019 for irresponsibly marketing the Bushmaster assault-style AR-15 rifle, which the shooter used to gun down 20 children and six adults on December 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The gunmaker filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and again in 2020. Lawyers representing Remington Arms have currently subpoenaed the academic and personal records of five of the murdered children.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Hartford Courant, Remington is also after the employment files of the educators whose families are involved in the case. The families have now filed suit, asking the court to seal their confidential records. The attorney for the Sandy Hook families, Joshua Koskoff, told NPR,

The records cannot possibly excuse Remington's egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case. The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012.

When the Sandy Hook families sued Remington back in 2019, the gunmaker claimed that the Bushmaster rifle used in the killings was legal. However, when NPR reached out to Remington Arms for a comment, there was no response from Remington or the company's attorney.

I would honestly like to know what you think about Remington attempting to subpoena the student and educator records. Do they legally have that right? How will it help their case? Please feel free to comment on the I-95 FB page.

Candlewood Lake Fall Foliage Tour

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)