There have been 23 reported UFO sightings in New York State so far in 2021. New Yorkers have spotted potential signs of other life everywhere from Brooklyn and Hampton Bays to right here in Central New York, from Oswego to Brewerton.

The National UFO Reporting Center is based in Washington State and keeps track of these reports on its website. While most reports feature limited information on the sighting, the most recent report of other-worldly life in New York came from a person who was more than willing to share any and all information.

The report came from Guilderland, New York just outside of Albany around 11:30 p.m. on February 25, where the person, who lives alone, said they heard knocking outside their home. The person turned the doorbell's live feed on "and saw a light beam and solid part of something hovering." Although they saw it on the doorbell video, as they have one time prior, the person was unable to see the light beam with naked eyes.

"I make regular video checks since the first time as I didn't like the feeling and I am always now on guard," the person wrote in the report. "Tonight I was upset with it and was yelling at it to go away and at a point felt like I had something inside my home that I cannot see, which I still actually feel with even air or light wind blowing as I am typing this and likely why I didn't want to get off the phone with a real person."

This is far from the first encounter this person has had with the paranormal in Guilderland, especially after living on the same road for more than 50 years.

"I have lived on this road since 1970. As a child I lived 3 houses away. My mother still lives there," the person wrote. "As a child I saw 3 tall beings in the summer of 1976 outside that spoke in their minds to me and told me to go back to bed. I also have had numerous strange things happen my entire life here including hearing a growl and my daughter being scratched when she was a teenager."

The person also shared how they believe their home contains a portal because of the high number of ohms of electrical resistance registered at the address.

"All my electronics are constantly going berserk and I frequently make lengthy calls to Verizon, Fios and HP to have my computer/printer and router repaired. I've been told that I am "one of them electric people" by a computer repairman," the person wrote. I could go on and on and on about strange things over the last 50 years of my life here but that would be much too long. The bottom line is that they are here and it is my belief they want access to a portal or wormhole that is based in my basement. I told them no. They wont use my land for this. I am well aware that there is a massive influx of them and this land is like Grand Central Station."

