Pop Bottles at The Grey Goose Greenwich Mansion Now For Sale

I know I can't be the only one who aimlessly scrolls through Zillow listings.

My pointless Zillow scrolling took me out to the Westchester-Connecticut line and into the home of the heir of Grey Goose.

Maybe it was a targeted ad after perusing the homes of the rich and famous, but an article from Crain's New York Business popped up on my timeline. Usually, I wouldn't click through, but the home they were spotlighting took my breath away.

According to Crain's, John Frank the heir of Grey Goose Vodka has put his Greenwich mansion on the market.

A Little Grey Goose History For You

A little background for you, John Frank is the nephew of Sidney Frank who was the mastermind behind Sidney Frank Importing Co. which created beverages like Jägermeister. They also created Grey Goose which was later sold to Bacardi in the early 2000's for somewhere near $3 billion.

John Frank was vice chairman of the company when Grey Goose was sold. Which made him a nice chunk of change. And, as he told Crain's "“It was a win-win for the seller and the buyer, but that put some dough in my pocket, and I decided to upgrade my home.”

Greenwich Grey Goose Mansion Listed on Zillow

When John Frank said upgrade, he wasn't kidding. That upgrade became a 17,878-square-foot mansion set on 19 acres of land.

Frank tells the publication it was all about privacy, explaining " I wanted privacy, and I wanted a gym and a [golf and driving] simulator room and of course the big garage. Our wish list just sort of expanded to our dream house.”

Needless to say, we think he found his privacy. The house comes with an indoor pool, gym, and an underground garage that can hold up to 30 cars. Am I the only one drooling over this home? Look at one of the 10 bathrooms:

Give me all that natural light!

The land connects to walking trails and horse trails that make it easy to get in touch with the outdoors. Plus there's a body of water with a "charming boat house" on the property as well.

Learn more about John Franks as he breaks down his rolling Greenwich property and explains why he put it up for sale on Crain's New York Business website.

If you have a cool $35,000,000 the house is yours! Take a tour below:

