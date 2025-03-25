Rescue Dog Deemed ‘Too Affectionate’ In Need of New Home in the Hudson Valley

A local humane society in the Hudson Valley recently shared a heartwrenching tale about a sweet rescue dog that can't seem to find a home.

Unfortunately, that story is all too common. However, in Ellie's case, the reason she can't seem to find a home really breaks a heart.

Meet Ellie

Back in February, the Columbia-Greene County Humane Society shared photos of a smiling white golden retriever named Ellie.

Columbia-Greene Humane Society via Facebook Columbia-Greene Humane Society via Facebook loading...

Along with this adorable photo of Ellie were a handful of others where Ellie could be seen nuzzling up to and snuggling with the nearest human.

Columbia-Greene Humane Society via Facebook Columbia-Greene Humane Society via Facebook loading...

At first glance, you might see these photos and think of how great of a companion Ellie would make for anyone in the market for a furry friend! However, apparently, it's this very affectionate and loving quality that has caused Ellie some difficulty in keeping a home.

According to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society's post back in February, Ellie had successfully been adopted and very quickly "trusted her new family enough to show her true self right away."

However, just 72 hours later, Ellie was returned to the humane society.

On March 25, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society shared a photo of Ellie again.

Columbia-Greene Humane Society via Facebook Columbia-Greene Humane Society via Facebook loading...

Once again, the Humane Society had to share the unfortunate news that once again, Ellie was adopted and 3 weeks later, returned to the Humane Society. The reason this time? Well, same as the last...Ellie was simply "too affectionate."

The Columbia-Green Humane Society wrote,

"We aren't exaggerating when we say Ellie is the best dog you can find. She's amazing with people and kids. She even offered her paw out to a baby!... These homes said that she was never aggressive or destructive. She was simply... too affectionate."

A Message From the Columbia-Greene Humane Society on Adoption

It's heartbreaking to see such a sweet and loving animal be rejected multiple times over again. The Humane Society is using Ellie's story to emphasize the reality of pet adoption.

SEE ALSO: Milton Animal Rescue Gains Major Donations After Viral Video

While Ellie found comfort very quickly with both of her adopters, some pets acclimate a little slower than others to new situations. Especially when adopting a rescue dog, there can be previous experiences that prevent a dog from making itself at home or opening up to its new owners right away.

The Humane Society is reminding readers of the 3-3-3 rule of pet adoption.

"The "3-3-3" rule suggests that it takes 3 days for a dog to finally relax, 3 weeks to learn your routine and 3 months to feel fully comfortable."

Hudson Valley Responds to Ellie's Situation

Just 2 hours after the Columbia-Greene Humane Society posted about Ellie's second return for being "too affectionate", community members flooded the comments section.

Many echoed the same pondering, "How could a dog possibly be too affectionate?" Many more chimed in, wondering if she has been adopted yet and even inquiring about how to apply to be her next (hopefully forever) home!

We hope to see Ellie find the perfect family soon!

15 Dog-Friendly Winery and Cideries in the Hudson Valley There's nothing more relaxing than enjoying a glass of your favorite wine with your best friend by your side. Check out these 15 dog-friendly wineries and cideries across the Hudson Valley.