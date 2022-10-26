Greene County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Enticing a Minor

Cairo, New York resident Thomas Squires, age 37, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Greene County Man Attempted to Entice a Minor

Squires admitted that from June 28th, 2020 to August 19t, 2020, he exchanged explicit messages with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old child, in an attempt to coerce and entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him. Squire repeatedly asked for the child to send nude photos, and he sent photos of his erect penis to the presumed child.

Squires travelled to meet the child on August 19th, 2022 where he was arrested upon arriving at the location and has been in custody since that date.

United States District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after Squires is released from prison. As a result of his conviction, Squires will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including Colonie and Rotterdam Police Departments, as well as the New York State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Rachel Williams as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood was launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice and is led by United States Attorney's offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B Freedman and Janeen Di Guiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI.

