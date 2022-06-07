The warmer weather has us all heading to the outdoors. We are fortunate here in the Hudson Valley that we have so many wonderful outdoor spots to enjoy. If you are looking to hike, bike, boat, or climb you can find it in some part of our rich eco-tourism community.

Over the last decade, so many more trails and spots to enjoy the great outdoors have been expanded to allow more people to enjoy the natural experience that walking through the woods or kayaking on a pond can bring to us on a warm Hudson Valley day.

How to Enjoy National Get Outdoors Day in New York State

Happy Three little girls hiking together in forest in summer CandyRetriever loading...

If you are someone who doesn't have a disability it may never have occurred to you how the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) has worked with organizations around New York State to create an inclusive space in our local outdoor opportunities.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day in New York State

On Saturday, June 11th the NYS DEC, along with other organizations, will come together to highlight a day of inclusion in our woods and state public lands. Get Outdoor & Get Together Day will be held all over New York. In a press release, the NYS DEC stated

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day will bring people of all abilities, ages, identities and backgrounds together for fun, healthful activities as part of the Governor's initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to state public lands. (NYS DEC Press Release)

Both the DEC and the State Parks system partnered with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the NYS Department of Veterans' Service to create this day that will be held on Saturday, June 11 to coincide with National Get Outdoors Day.

Parks in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley: Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center

Hudson Valley: Long Dock Park

Catskills: Kenneth L. Wilson Campground

Catskills: Catskills Visitor Center

Catskills: North - South Lake Campground

Find the complete list of places all around New York State by clicking here.

Each site will offer a variety of activities based on what is available. Some will offer fishing and camping displays while others will offer bird watching and backyard foraging. Find an event near you and enjoy The Great Outdoors with the DEC.

