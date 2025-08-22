The Grateful Dead Tribute Concert is coming to Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery this weekend! We're giving away a pair of weekend passes for you and a friend to experience a full weekend of live music, great food, and locally crafted wine in the heart of the Hudson Valley! Read below to find out how you can win!

Over their 30-year career, the Grateful Dead released more than a dozen studio albums, including classics like American Beauty and Workingman’s Dead. However, their legacy was built more on their legendary live performances than on radio hits. With over 2,300 live shows and one of the most extensive archives of concert recordings in rock history, they pioneered the culture of live taping and sharing music. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the Grateful Dead’s influence continues through ongoing tribute bands, solo projects, and a lasting impact on American counterculture.

The event takes place August 23rd and 24th, 2025, and features top Grateful Dead tribute bands performing on the scenic grounds of the winery. With rolling vineyards, open fields, and a relaxed, music-loving crowd, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the end of summer!

Tickets are on sale now on the Warwick Valley Winery official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to attend for FREE!