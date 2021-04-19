Got an Opinion About Poughkeepsie’s Waterfront?

Poughkeepsie has the potential to be a beautiful city. It is a beautiful city, but it could be so much more. Newburgh to the south, and Kingston to the north have both developed their waterfronts into areas that people want to go to gather. Lots of restaurants, some shops, and unbeatable views.

So, what about Poughkeepsie? Sure, we have Shadows, which is nice. But it’s not enough of a reason for people to want to visit our waterfront. We have so much empty waterfront to the south of Shadows. It’s neither pretty nor safe. But the views are amazing. Do you have any ideas about what you’d like to see done with the Poughkeepsie waterfront? Restaurants? Maybe an amphitheater? How about some independent shops? All of those things would not only create a beautiful place to go, it would also create jobs and bring in money.

If you have an opinion about the Poughkeepsie waterfront, you now have a chance to voice it. The Southern Waterfront Redevelopment Task Force has been formed to study how the currently undeveloped waterfront area just south of the Walkway Over the Hudson can become an asset to the city and the Hudson Valley. And they’d like to know how you feel about it. They want to hear your ideas and your fears.

The Task Force will be holding their first meeting this Wednesday, April 21 at 7PM. If you wish to comment at this meeting, you have to register in advance, which you can do on the City of Poughkeepsie website. We don’t always have a lot of control, or even any say at all, when it comes to deciding our surroundings. This is your chance to be heard, and hopefully have a part in developing the Poughkeepsie Waterfront into an area we can all enjoy.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

23 Pictures That Show the Beauty of Minnewaska If you love hiking the Hudson Valley, you need to look at these stunning pictures