Goshen’s Great American Weekend 2020 Postponed

If you were hoping to be back to normal in time for the Great American Weekend in Goshen, you were a bit too optimistic. I know I was. I kept checking on their facebook page for updates, and finally there is one. But it's not the update that we were hoping for.

The Great American Weekend 2020 in Goshen has been postponed to to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a weekend that would normally bring in thousands upon thousands of people over the course of the weekend. And I'm thinking with that many people in one place, it's probably for the best. But it's still sad for all the vendors and all of us who were looking forward to the yearly celebration. I personally have been to The great American Weekend many times through the years and have enjoyed lots of great live music, delicious food, and the work of some very talented Hudson Valley artisans.

It's not clear yet whether there will be a celebration later in the year, but if you would like to keep up with Great American Weekend updates, visit the Goshen Chamber of Commerce facebook page.

