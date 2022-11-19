The Lower Hudson Valley Restaurant Gordon Ramsay Couldn’t Save

Chef Gordon Ramsay and the hot-headed owner battled on national television. How did the restaurant do after the famous chef left?

Kitchen Nightmares in the Hudson Valley

Gordon Ramsay helped a couple of Hudson Valley restaurants during the run of the show. One of the most notable was Fiesta Sunrise in West Nyack, New York. The Mexican restaurant proved to be one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult challenges but he was able to make some significant changes. Despite the turnaround, the restaurant made it eventually closed down.

Another place in the Hudson Valley that Gordon Ramsay tried to help was the Olde Stone Mill in the small Village of Tuckahoe, New York. The stressed-out owner vented that he was deep in debt and needed Ramsay to save him from financial ruin.

Ramsay immediately noticed how beautiful the building was but was concerned that there didn't seem to be any new customers inside. It didn't take him long to figure out why. The five-star chef and restaurateur were not impressed by any of the food. He had some harsh words to say to the head cook, manager and the owner.

The episode was filled with several explosive arguments and there didn't seem to be much hope for Dean, the owner of Olde Stone Mill. There was eventually a massive overhaul of the restaurant and Gordon seemed to leave the place on the pathway to success.

The restaurant reportedly closed down about four years ago. It is now an upscale restaurant called The Wicked Wolf North.

