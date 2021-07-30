Golden Corral Reopens 4 New York Restaurants, Near Hudson Valley

Four Golden Corral locations in New York have reopened, most not too far from the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In 2017, after many delayed openings, Golden Corral opened a new location on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Sadly for excited customers, the new restaurant dealt with a number of issues. The eatery dealt with management issues, workers alleged unpaid wages, customers complained the food wasn't good, or popular items weren't available, and there was a reported overdose in the bathroom.

All those reasons likely led to the closure of the Poughkeepsie location, just a few months after opening in 2017.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Then in the fall of 2018, the Poughkeepsie Golden Corral reopened under new ownership.

The COVID pandemic hit in March 2020, which closed down all restaurants in New York State. When restaurants were allowed to reopen in New York, the Poughkeepsie Golden Corral did not, despite the Middletown Golden Corral reopening.

In January, Hudson Valley Post reported a large sign was erected outside the Poughkeepsie location that stated the property was for sale.

As of July 30, Golden Corral still lists the Poughkeepsie location as "temporarily suspended" on their website.

The good news for fans of Golden Corral in the Hudson Valley. The Middletown location is still open and four more locations not far from the region are reopening.

Niral Patel who was forced to close seven of his Golden Corral locations in March 2020 is going to reopen four, according to the Albany Business Review.

Patel plans to reopen locations in Colonie, Queensbury and Syracuse while he hopes to also reopen the Golden Corral in Wilton in Saratoga County.

Keep Scrolling:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.