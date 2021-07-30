Golden Corral Reopens 4 New York Restaurants, Near Hudson Valley
Four Golden Corral locations in New York have reopened, most not too far from the Hudson Valley.
In 2017, after many delayed openings, Golden Corral opened a new location on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
Sadly for excited customers, the new restaurant dealt with a number of issues. The eatery dealt with management issues, workers alleged unpaid wages, customers complained the food wasn't good, or popular items weren't available, and there was a reported overdose in the bathroom.
All those reasons likely led to the closure of the Poughkeepsie location, just a few months after opening in 2017.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Then in the fall of 2018, the Poughkeepsie Golden Corral reopened under new ownership.
The COVID pandemic hit in March 2020, which closed down all restaurants in New York State. When restaurants were allowed to reopen in New York, the Poughkeepsie Golden Corral did not, despite the Middletown Golden Corral reopening.
In January, Hudson Valley Post reported a large sign was erected outside the Poughkeepsie location that stated the property was for sale.
As of July 30, Golden Corral still lists the Poughkeepsie location as "temporarily suspended" on their website.
The good news for fans of Golden Corral in the Hudson Valley. The Middletown location is still open and four more locations not far from the region are reopening.
Niral Patel who was forced to close seven of his Golden Corral locations in March 2020 is going to reopen four, according to the Albany Business Review.
Patel plans to reopen locations in Colonie, Queensbury and Syracuse while he hopes to also reopen the Golden Corral in Wilton in Saratoga County.
Keep Scrolling: