The Hudson Valley has a brand-new band on the scene… and they’re only a few inches tall.

WPDH has put together a full band of rockin’ gnomes and sent them on tour all over the Hudson Valley. Some days it might be the lead singer, other days you might spot the guitar player, bass player, or even the drummer keeping the beat – but no matter which member you see, they’re all part of the Gnome of Rock ’N Roll Tour.

Your mission? Figure out where they’re playing each day… and you could score $500 which includes $250 to Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers and a $250 Visa Gift Card.

Meet the Band: The Gnomes of Rock ’N Roll

They may be tiny, but this gnome band is living the full rock ’n roll lifestyle (minus the hotel damage).

The Singer Gnome loves big crowds and legendary Hudson Valley landmarks

The Guitar Gnome is always chasing cool murals, music shops, and stages

The Bass Gnome hangs where the vibes are low and groovy

The Drummer Gnome is usually found near places with lots of energy and noise

Every day, one member of the band is spotted at a specific location somewhere in the Hudson Valley. It could be a local business, a familiar roadside stop, or a place you’ve driven by a thousand times.

How to Play: Spot the Gnome, Enter to Win

Here’s how you can get in on the fun:

Check this page every day to see which gnome is out on the town and where they’ve been spotted. Enter your guess using the form on this page – tell us exactly where you think that day’s gnome is. From all the correct guesses, one lucky WPDH listener will win the grand prize at the end of the promotion.

You don’t have to catch the same gnome every time – it could be the drummer one day and the singer the next. Just pay attention to the photo and clues and take your best shot.

The Grand Prize: $500 in Rock ’N Roll Rewards

From all of the correct guesses collected during the contest, one winner will be chosen to receive:

$250 to Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers

$250 Visa gift card

That’s $500 total just for helping us track the most rockin’ gnome band in the Hudson Valley.

Ready to Guess Where Today’s Gnome Is?

WPDH needs your help to keep track of the Gnome of Rock ’N Roll and his bandmates as they tour the Hudson Valley.

GNOME FOR MONDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2025

