Mother's Day is just around the corner. Graduations and Father's Day are not far behind. We might not be able to celebrate with big parties and gatherings, but we can still send cards. And here is a way you can send a card and help the Animals of Pets Alive.

Pets Alive gift cards are now available for several occasions. Make a donation to the animals at Pets Alive and they will mail a card along with your personal message. Mother's Day cards must be ordered by May 7. They also have generic gift cards and sympathy cards.

Unfortunately, Pets Alive has had to postpone or cancel some of their biggest fund raisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is a great way to help raise money. It's a win/win for everybody.

Are you interested in making a donation and getting a Pets Alive greeting card? If so, visit their facebook page or the Pets Alive website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: