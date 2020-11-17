Get to know Boris, Our Pet Of The Week!

We would like to introduce you to Boris, our pet of the week. Boris is a 7 year old dog who is just full of love. He was brought to Pets Alive in Middletown in 2015 and has been waiting for his forever home since. Boris is a little chubby so he is on a special diet to control his weight and is looking for an adult home. Do you have extra love to share with Boris? If so, Boris is ready to be adopted throughout Pets Alive at, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. Adoptions are available by appointment, both onsite or through their "Virtual Meet and Greet" program. They can be reached at 845-386-9738 or adoptions@petsalive.org.You can also sponsor a pet at: www.petsalive.org

Pets Alive is a no-kill animal rescue, located in Middletown, NY. Their mission is to improve the lives of companion animals everywhere by any means possible, including rescue, adoption, advocacy, collaboration, intervention and education.

If you are not ready to adopt yet you can donate to Pets Alive so lovable pets like Boris can keep being taken amazing care of. You can contribute here: Donate Paypal

