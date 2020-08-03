Get Tickets to the Museum at Bethel Woods

It feels like it's been forever, but The Boris and Robyn Show is back from vacation! It's funny but it feels feels like these two weeks flew by, and at the same time I feel like we haven't been at work in ages. In any case, it's good to be back and we're looking forward to a great week.

We have a really cool prize this week. The Museum at bethel Woods is now open with social distancing restrictions, of course. This week on The Boris and Robyn Show you can win tickets. Who couldn't use a safe Catskill getaway for a day? And a rock and roll one at that. Be listening all this week at 7:45 for your chance to win. .

We'll kick the week off with a visit (by phone, of course) with Dr. Love, who will discuss if size really matters. And as usual, we’ll be talking to Commander Tom on Wednesday morning with our weekly Veterans Update. Attorney Jonna Spilbor will be on with us Thursday offering free legal advice. Plus we’ll keep you updated with the latest news and traffic, rock news, the Stoner Report, some laughs and lots of great music. It's great to be back and thanks for being here with us everyday.