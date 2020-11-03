Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping at this Shop Local Event

Shop local, buy local. I try to live by those words. If I need to buy a gift I will head to a small local business. Not only can I find one of a kind gifts, I can also be happy knowing that my money went to a business person in my community. But sometimes I have to drive around to get to each of these local businesses. Which is why it’s exciting that there is going to be an event that features local vendors all in one place, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

Hoeffner farms on Goodwill Road in Montgomery is hosting a Shop Local Vendor Event on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10AM - 4PM. The vendor list includes Paparazzi, Sheri's Country Decor, Tastefully Simple, Epicure, Thirty One, Senegence, Color Street, Because Cosmetics, Perfectly Posh, NAK Products, Nana G's Original Jewelry Designs, From Erika With Love, Pampered Chef, Lularoe, Ring Bomb Party, Wood working, Z-pop, pickles, Kay & Kay Catering, Molly's Homemade Happiness, and Color Tone Portraits.

There will also be a variety of vendors with other handmade items including baked goods, crochet characters, crochet hats, honey and bee related items, NYS Maple syrup, homemade masks, ceramic Christmas trees, glitter tumblers, key chains, ornaments and a variety of other unique handmade items.

This will be an outdoor event, but the folks at Hoeffner Farms ask that you wear a mask or face covering to abide by the CDC guidelines. This is a fun and safe way to get your holiday shopping done, and your money goes right back into the community. For more information, visit the event facebook page.