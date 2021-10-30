Bethel Woods Adds Night Market to Halloween Weekend Festivities

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts shared their plans to include an enchanting Halloween experience called Peace, Love & Pumpkins back in August. If you had ever visited the original site of Woodstock for their holiday show for the drive-thru Peace, Love & Lights experience, it was going to be structured similarly, only this time it would be an interactive walk-through experience.

Peace, Love & Pumpkins kicked off a few weeks back on October 15th, and runs through this Sunday, Halloween, and just this week, Bethel announced that they'd be adding something new to celebrate Halloween weekend, a Night Market!

Running Friday, October 29th, Saturday, October 30th and Sunday, October 31st, from 6:30pm until 10pm, the market is free to attend and you do not have to participate in Peace, Love & Pumpkins in order to check out all that the market has to offer.

According to the official Bethel Woods website, the Night Market is being advertised as 'no tricks, just treats,' and will feature live music, fire spinners and regional vendors offering their products for purchase.

The music lineup for the weekend includes Chris Raabe on 10/29 from 7-9pm, John Reddan on 10/30 from 7-9pm, and Halloween night, also from 7-9pm, Albi Beluli.

There will be several types of vendors on campus, including distilleries and wineries to quench your thirst, various specialty food vendors to keep you fed, and a lengthy list of craft vendors for you to check out. Craft vendors range from jewelry and candles to home decor and soaps.

A complete list of vendors and offerings, including menu options, can be found here.

Again, Bethel's first ever Night Market, though running with Peace, Love & Pumpkins, is free to attend and those visiting the market do not need a ticket for the pumpkin event to attend.

The Peace, Love & Lights holiday drive-through show at Bethel Woods kicks off November 29th.

The Hudson Valley's Best Pet Halloween Costumes of 2020