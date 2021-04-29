Buy local, shop local. I do it as often as I can. And it isn’t just about buying local foods and supporting small businesses, although that’s a big part of it. But there are plenty of talented individuals here in the Hudson Valley that don’t own businesses, but would still like to make money selling their handmade goods.

If you are a local artist or artisan, you’ll be happy to hear about Handmade Montgomery, a series of events being held by the Montgomery Book Exchange. Handmade Montgomery is a chance for local artists to show and sell their work, and also a chance for the rest of us to support those artists while finding great local treasures.

There will be four Handmade Montgomery events starting on Friday, May 7. The events will also be held on Friday, June 4; Friday, July 9 and Friday August 13. All of the Handmade Montgomery events will be from 6PM - 8PM at the Montgomery Book Exchange at 61-A at 61 Clinton Street in Montgomery. If you are a Hudson Valley artist and you’d like to be involved in one of the Handmade Montgomery events, you can find out more information right here.

If you head to Montgomery to check it out, make sure you leave some time to check out the area. Montgomery has great antique stores and restaurants, and City Winery even has a Hudson Valley location in Montgomery. Orange County is full of history and talented artists, and this is the perfect chance for you to discover that for yourself.

