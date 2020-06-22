Get a Gift Certificate to Barton Orchards

It’s a new week here on The Boris and Robyn Show, and summer is officially here. Sure, it’s a little different from other summers, but we’re adjusting pretty well here in the Hudson Valley, and there are lots of safe and fun summertime activities. Like a trip to Barton Orchards in Poughquag.

We’ve got a $25 gift card to Barton Orchards all this week on the show. They’ve got a brand new cider doughnut sundae that you can check out. In fact, they’ve got all kinds of fun stuff happening at Barton Orchards. Be listening all this week at 7:45 for your chance to win.

And once again we will talk to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro about what we can expect in the upcoming weeks as the Hudson Valley moves forward with our reopening. We’ll also talk to Commander Tom on Wednesday morning. He’ll be giving us our weekly Veterans Update. And attorney Jonna Spilbor will be calling in on Thursday with free legal advice.

Plus we’ll keep you updated with the latest news and traffic, rock news, the Stoner Report, some laughs and lots of great music. Thanks for being here with us everyday.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: