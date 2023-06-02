Stunning Home Owned by Rep. Marc Molinaro on Market For $625,000

A Dutchess County home that's been owned by Congressman Marc Molinaro has hit the market, and it's simply stunning.

On Monday a house in Red Hook appeared on Relator.com with the same address that was listed by Marc Molinaro as his place of residence during his most recent filing with the Board of Elections. A search of Dutchess County ParcelAcces also names Molinaro as the co-owner of the property along with his wife.

It's unclear why Molinaro may be selling the home, but it would make sense for him to move now that he's the representative for New York's 19th congressional district, which does not include Red Hook. The large district stretches from Ithica through to Sullivan, Ulster, Columbia and Greene Counties.

The 2,600-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Situated on five acres with a wooded backyard, the parcel offers lots of privacy. A large, wraparound front porch gives the home lots of curb appeal.

Bright color accents throughout the house, including blue cabinets in the kitchen and whimsically decorated children's bedrooms, add lots of character to the home. There is a large living room with a fireplace that flows into the dining area and kitchen, making it perfect for entertaining large groups.

According to the listing, the house is conveniently located within walking distance to the village, making it easy to enjoy local restaurants and shopping. The realtor stresses the privacy of this home, which is located on a road that only carries local traffic.

The house was built in 2016 and includes central air conditioning, a two-car garage, a laundry room and a partially finished basement. According to the listing agent, Legrand Real Estate, the neighborhood is "first rate", where "all homes are kept nice."

Molinaro's Red Hook home is currently listed for $625,000. It's located within the Red Hook school district and estimated property taxes are $9,500 a year.

