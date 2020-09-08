Get a Cool WPDH T-Shirt

Vacation is over and it’s time to get back to work here on The Boris and Robyn Show. I feel like Labor Day resets everything. Summer is unofficially over, and it’s time to get ready for a few months of straight work. But when you have jobs like ours, work is pretty cool. And even though it’s a short week, this week is going to be a fun one. I promise.

We’ll give you the chance to win a coveted WPDH T-shirt all this week at 7:45. Who wouldn’t want to sport one of those this fall? We’ll also have a special Tuesday edition of the Stoner Report to start the week.

And as usual, we’ll be talking to Commander Tom on Wednesday morning with our weekly Veterans Update, attorney Jonna Spilbor will be on with us Thursday offering free legal advice. Plus we’ll keep you updated with the latest news and traffic, rock news, some laughs and lots of great music. Thanks for being here with us everyday.