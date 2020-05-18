Get a Barton Orchards Gift Card

Is it isolation week 10? Or is isolation beginning to be over? Honestly, I’m so confused about this gradual reopening. I don’t really know what’s allowed. What’s not allowed, what will be open now, what has to wait. It’s all so confusing. But there is one thing I do know. We have a fun show planned for you this week.

We have your chance to win $25 gift cards for Barton Orchards in Poughquag or for their Apple Core Store on Noxon Road. You might want to buy some fresh apple cider donuts, and donuts have holes. So we’re going to play a brand new game called Name that Hole. Sounds fun, right? Make sure you’re listening at 7:45 all this week for your chance to play and win.

We will also be keeping you updated with the latest news from Bobby Welber, special guest like Commander Tom with the Veterans Update on Wednesday and attorney Jonna Spilbor on Thursday. Plus the stoner report, rock news, and some great music. Thanks for being here with us everyday.

