Favorite Hudson Valley German Restaurant to Close

A favorite spot for authentic German fare in the Hudson Valley is sadly saying "Auf Wiedersehen."

Over the past few months, we’ve had to say goodbye to several of our favorite restaurants and businesses that have become part of the local fabric. From the shock of La Puerta Azul’s sudden closure in Millbrook to the announcement of a new business planned for Alto Music’s longtime Route 9 home, it seems like each week brings another end to a legendary Hudson Valley business.

Now, another beloved local spot has announced it will be closing for good. After eight years of serving authentic German cuisine and warm hospitality, Jaeger Haus in Tivoli will officially shut its doors on November 16, 2025.

Located on Route 9G, the Jaeger Haus has been a destination for anyone craving schnitzel, sauerbraten, or a frosty pint of German beer after a drive through northern Dutchess County. The restaurant’s owners, Emily, Andreas, and Paulo, shared the news with customers in a heartfelt message, explaining that both economic pressures and personal needs have made it impossible to continue. “We have enjoyed serving the Hudson Valley and especially the Tivoli/Germantown area with exceptional German cuisine and service,” they wrote. “We will genuinely miss all of our regular customers.”

Closing After Eight Years

Jaeger Haus opened in 2017, transforming the former Madalin Table space into a cozy Bavarian-style eatery that felt like a little piece of Europe in the Hudson Valley. The restaurant was praised for its carefully crafted menu and the owners’ commitment to authentic, old-world recipes. Dishes like crispy pork schnitzel, slow-cooked beef rouladen, and house-made spaetzle earned it a loyal following, with locals and weekend travelers alike making it part of their dining routine.

Fans of Jaeger Haus still have time for one more visit before the lights go out for good. The owners are inviting everyone to stop in “for one last time for our version of Gemütlichkeit,” a German word that roughly translates to a feeling of warmth, friendliness, and good cheer.

Reservations are being accepted through the final weekend by calling 845 757-1011 or visiting their website.

Other German Options in the Hudson Valley

For those who will miss the flavors of Jaeger Haus, there are still a few places around the Hudson Valley keeping the German tradition alive. Craft 47 in Goshen recently announced its transformation to Franzel's, a new restaurant offering a modern twist on classic German comfort food, featuring inventive takes on schnitzel and spaetzle that pair perfectly with their updated beer list. Another longtime favorite, Mountain Brauhaus in Gardiner, has been drawing visitors for over 70 years with its hearty Alpine dishes and mountain views.

