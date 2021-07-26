10 Perfect Peach Picking Farms Around the Hudson Valley

New York is, obviously, known for its apples. But did you know that we have a great selection of peaches too?

Peach season in the Hudson Valley runs from the middle of July until the beginning of September, according to PickYourOwn.org.

There are tons of farms to choose from to get your peach picking on this summer. Here are 10 places you have to check out. Not only do they have delicious peaches to pick, but there are peach ciders, ice cream, and pizzas available too!