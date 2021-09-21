Genesis Launch Reunion Tour: Videos, Set List

Genesis launched their reunion with a performance in Birmingham, England on Monday night (Sept. 20), bringing Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford on stage together for the first time in 14 years.

After delivering part of the instrumental track “Duke’s End,” the band sprung into the night’s first song, “Turn it on Again,” the lead single from Genesis’ 1980 album Duke. From there the band weaved through a pair of '80s-era hits, “Mama” and “Land of Confusion,” before engaging in a medley which included the first performance of “Fading Lights” in 29 years.

Dusting off classic tunes would prove to be a theme for the night. “That’s All” was performed for the first time since 1998, while “Duchess” went 40 years between live performances.

Of course, Genesis were sure to mix in plenty of their most iconic tracks, with “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” “Throwing It All Away” and “Invisible Touch” all included in the set. For their encore, the band rocked through a rendition of “I Can’t Dance,” followed by a medley of “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” and “The Carpet Crawlers.”

Fan shot video from the performance and a full set list can be found below.

Joining the trio on stage was Collins’ son, Nic, who took his father’s familiar place behind the drum kit. The elder Collins has battled nerve damage in his hands for more than a decade and reported that he could "barely hold a stick" prior to heading out on the reunion tour.

Genesis originally announced their trek in early 2020, but the original dates were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The group will continue performing around the U.K. before heading to North America for a stretch of concerts running through November and December.

Watch Genesis Perform 'Invisible Touch'

Watch Genesis Perform 'That's All'

Watch Genesis Perform 'Mama'

Watch Genesis Perform 'The Carpet Crawlers'

Genesis, Birmingham, England, Sept. 20, 2021:

1. "Duke’s End" / "Turn it on Again"

2. "Mama"

3. "Land of Confusion"

4. Fading Lights / The Cinema Show / Afterglow

5. "That’s All" / "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway" / "Follow You Follow Me"

6. "Duchess"

7. "No Son of Mine"

8. "Firth of Fifth" / "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)"

9. "Domino"

10. "Throwing it All Away"

11. "Tonight, Tonight, Tonight" / "Invisible Touch"

12. "I Can’t Dance"

13. "Dancing With the Moonlit Knight" / "The Carpet Crawlers"