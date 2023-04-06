Popular Hudson Valley Bar to be Taken Over by Brooklyn Vegan Cafe

A Hudson Valley watering hole with rave reviews from locals has been bought by a duo from Brooklyn who operate a vegan cafe.

The Hudson Valley is really changing. If you haven't noticed, an invasion of hipsters and wealthy millennials from New York City have been flocking to the Mid-Hudson Region. While many people see this as a good thing, some locals claim it's ruining the local charm and forcing many long-time business owners to close.

Just last week A.L. Stickle announced that the legendary five-and-dime store would be closing after 75 years. The Rhinebeck business' closure is just the latest in a long line of family-run stores and restaurants in the Hudson Valley that have been shut down.

Replacing lots of these decades-long local businesses have been businesses from Brooklyn and Manhattan that have fled the city in search of a simpler life up north. This is great news for foodies who can now enjoy dining options from one of the most diverse cities in the world. In Wappingers Falls, Norma's Cafe opened last summer to rave reviews. The popular bakery cafe on the border of Queens and Brooklyn now has a second home in the village and has been embraced by locals for their incredible sandwiches, baked goods and coffee.

Now, another Brooklyn business is coming to town, and this time it's transforming a popular local bar into a restaurant that focuses on vegan food.

The Liquid Mercantile on Main Street in Gardiner opened up seven years ago by a small batch distillery in Pine Bush. The acclaimed local bar served up wine, cider, spirits, cocktails and beer by the glass, along with an ever-changing food menu that rotated daily. The Liquid Mercantile was featured in the New York Times and received rave reviews from locals.

Sadly, the bar officially closed down on April 1. While the distillery's tasting room in Pine Bush will remain open, the building on Main Street has already been sold and will undergo renovations before reopening as a new business. According to New Paltz Properties, The Liquid Mercantile will become a new bar/restaurant named Pitanga North.

New owner Raquel Furtado operates the original Pitanga location on Starr Street in Brooklyn. The native of Pantanal, Brazil debuted her 100% vegetarian, organic and all-natural cafe over five years ago. Pitanga quickly became well-known for "high-quality ingredients, consistent deliciousness and authentic Brazilian flavor."

New Paltz Properties says that Furtado and her partner Todd will serve both vegan and non-vegan small plates at their new Gardner location while offering "craft cocktails, great beer, and an expanded wine list." Pitanga North will also install a new coffee bar in the front area of the existing restaurant.

It's unclear when Pitanga North will officially open. The Liquid Mercantile just hosted its farewell party, serving its last customers on April 1.

