Brooklyn’s Favorite Bakery Café Moving in to Wappingers Falls

The owners of a wildly popular cafe in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens are bringing their popular sweet treats to the Hudson Valley.

Over the past year, an influx of people from Brooklyn have made the Hudson Valley their new home. Now, it appears their favorite restaurants are beginning to follow them up north.

Norma's Corner Shoppe, located on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, is the quintessential New York bakery, cafe, and coffee shop. Earning 4.5 stars on Yelp, customers claim Norma's is the "best bakery in New York." On any given afternoon, you'll find people lining up around the block for a taste of their to-die-for pastries and freshly brewed coffee.

Owners Denise Plowman and Crystal River Williams opened Norma's after moving to the Brooklyn area from California. Plowman, a former Marine, earned her baking experience by creating treats for employees on the Google campus. Her partner, Crystal, is a mother of two and has over two decades of professional baking experience.

According to their Instagram page, Norma's is now in possession of a huge storefront in the Village of Wappingers that's being readied to open as their second location. The bakery will occupy the now-vacant space next to County Fare on East Main Street which was previously the home of Graceland Tattoo.

A. Boris

While the original Norma's will remain open, this new location will be more convenient for its owners, seeing as they are now also Hudson Valley residents. In an Instagram comment, they say they're excited to finally be a local business, explaining "We moved up north six years ago and we’re ready to be a bigger part of our community here."

Recently, Sweetbakes on West Main Street moved to Eastdale Village, leaving a void for baked goods in the Wappingers area. New York City transplants who are already familiar with Norma's have taken to social media to exclaim their delight, reassuring everyone that the new cafe will more than satisfy the village's confectionary needs.

Aside from pastries, Norma's also serves breakfast sandwiches that look out of this world. And, according to their Instagram account, the new cafe will introduce wine to their menu for the first time. Scroll through the gallery below to see a sampling of their baked goods and sandwiches that have Brooklynites screaming for more.

