Deja vu? Oui. For the second time is as many months, a massive truck hauling garbage has overturned on a major Hudson Valley road, snarling traffic for hours and leading to huge reactions from local drivers who claim these accidents are becoming "weekly occurrences".

Overturned Truck on Route 17 in Sullivan County, NY

Monday afternoon, the New York State Police took to Facebook to announce the temporary closure of westbound Route 17 in Sullivan County, NY:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Travelers are encouraged to avoid State Route 17 westbound between exits 98 and 97... due to a tractor trailer rollover with a diesel spill and contents of the trailer... eastbound traffic is open to one lane in that area.

The photos showed the extent of the damage, including the hulking truck laying on its side with a sea of refuse covering lanes on both sides of Route 17. The comment section reflected the frustration of Hudson Valley motorists.

The Hudson Valley, NY Reacts to Truck Accidents

"This happens every year in our area between liberty and Binghamton", said a Hancock, NY man. "NYC garbage hauler. They’re always dangerous on the highways as [they] haul the garbage elsewhere", alleged another comment. "WTH is going on with these garbage hauler trucks? It’s like every week one is getting into an accident", lamented a Lagrange, NY woman. These photos do look eerily similar to the accident on the westbound Mid-Hudson Bridge exit that happened less than two weeks ago (below).

In similar fashion, a giant garbage truck overturned, closing the road and spilling refuse on both sides of Route 44. On the positive side, no injuries have been reported in either instance, but the stress and inconvenience of major road closures are not easily forgotten. Check out the video from the July accident below, and keep scrolling to see the traffic laws New Yorkers are getting busted for the most.

