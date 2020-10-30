Galleria at Crystal Run Says “Santa IS Coming to Town”

While announcing the holiday shopping hours that will be in effect this year, the Galleria at Crystal Run confirmed that Santa will in fact make appearances this season.

The holiday shopping season while in a global pandemic, should be interesting. Many retailers are offering holiday shopping prices early this year and encouraging people to shop sooner, rather than having the traditional Thanksgiving and Black Friday kickoff so to speak.

In fact, the Galleria at Crystal Run will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

The Galleria at Crystal Run's Marketing Director, Karla Leon said:

If the challenges of the pandemic have taught us anything, it is the value of time with family. It is our hope that our guests, tenants, and on-site staff will be able to spend additional time with their loved ones and recharge during the most active shopping season of the year

In terms of the holiday hours for the mall itself, as stated they'll be closed on Thanksgiving. Here are the following highlighted hours:

Friday, November 27th - 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28th - 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29th - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

As we make our way through Thanksgiving and harvest time, the hours will fluctuate when entering December. December first through the nineteenth the mall will operate under normal hours. The hours for the remainder of the month are as follows:

December 20: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

December 21-23: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

December 25: Closed

December 31: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

According to a press release, Santa is coming to the Galleria at Crystal Run this holiday season in late November along with new safety protocols in place. The mall will share additional details in the upcoming weeks.

For more information on the holiday shopping season, or to review the safety and sanitizing measures that have been put in place to protect all who enter the mall, visit the Galleria at Crystal Run's website.