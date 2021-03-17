Funding Opportunity for Hudson Valley Artists

Being an artist isn't easy. Especially getting your work out there for people to see and appreciate. Are you an artist from the Hudson Valley that would like a forum to showcase your work? Are you an artist that cares about what’s going on in the world? Issues like social justice, social change and public good? If you are, and you think that you can express this in your art, keep reading because this might be the funding opportunity you’ve been hoping for.

ArtsWestchester has announced “Voices For Change”, which is an artist grant opportunity that is designed to promote social awareness through the arts. This program is open to all Mid Hudson Valley artists and artist collectives. That includes Dutchess, Orange, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Ulster and Sullivan Counties.

Here's how the “Voices For Change” program works. Artists and art collectives are invited to submit proposals for the grant, and applicants are encouraged to submit projects that include collaborations with cultural, service, or community based organizations, and work that promotes deep thinking about complex social issues. Your project must reflect a significant understanding and analysis of the topic you're presenting. ArtsWestchester will be awarding three $10,000 project grants through a competitive selection process.

The deadline to fill out your application to be part of “Voices For Change” is on Monday, April 5, and all proposals must be submitted online. Completed works will be debuted by ArtsWestchester no later than Oct. 31. For an application and to learn more information about the program, visit the ArtsWestchester website.

The Hudson Valley's Hidden 'Ice Fountain'

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Almost 40 Eateries