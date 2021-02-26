Artists Needed For Hudson Valley Arts Festival

If you’re a Hudson Valley artist who is looking to display your work, this just might be your lucky day. You stumbled upon this article, and that’s definitely lucky for you. Because this article tells you how you can be part of an arts festival right here in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland Arts Virtual Festival is inviting artists and arts organizations to participate in this month-long virtual event. The festival will be online from April 1 - April 30, and is open to all artists 18 and over, and arts organizations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The festival will include artists, music, performances and demonstrations. It will feature work from over 100 artists, there will be free performances every Sunday and Monday night at 7PM. The festival will feature the best of dance, live music, indy films, theater and more. If you're reading this and you're not an artist, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy the festival. It's for everyone to enjoy.

The deadline to apply is this Monday, March 1, so if you want to apply, you should act quickly. Applying is free. There is a $20 fee per participating artist or organization. Selected artists will be notified the week of March 1. All artwork submitted must be created by the applicant.

If you’re a budding or experienced Hudson Valley artist, or if you know one, this could be a great opportunity. For more information about the Rockland Arts Virtual Festival, visit their website. And if you love art and artistic performances and demonstrations, don’t forget to join in the fun April 1 - 30 and enjoy the festival from the comfort of your own home.