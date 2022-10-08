Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,

Where was the snake found in the Hudson Valley?

It was found near the front bushes at someone's home, the home is located in the Poughkeepsie area of the Hudson Valley. It also looks like the picture was taken in the daytime with all of the sunlight that can be seen in it. If I have to see a snake at least it's in the day.

Suggestions?

A few people suggested that they think the snake is a Garter snake, these are commonly found and they are harmless to residents. Others wrote in and said they think it might be something else, but they aren't exactly sure. If we are missing something and it's a different type of snake, please let us know on the station app.

I always like to point this out, please don't go out and harm any snake you see. We are just curious about what's around us in the Hudson Valley.

