Friends and Family Mourn Death of Recent Wappingers Graduate

An 18-year-old Wappingers girl is being remembered for her big heart and artistic talent.

Melanie Moe passed away on October 7 after an eight-month battle with cancer. Moe was a recent graduate of John Jay High School where she was preparing to study art in college.

The 18-year-old Wappingers resident was born on June 18, 2004. According to her family, Melanie was a talented student artist who excelled in drawing. One of her favorite art forms was Japanese animation. The gifted student received the AP art graduation tassel during the John Jay commencement ceremony.

Photos of Melanie posted on her memory wall on the McHoul Funeral Home website show her spending time with family and friends. As a member of the Girl Scouts from an early age, Melanie made many friends. Her parents and brother, Tristin, also enjoyed traveling together as a family.

Friends have been posting messages of love and support for Melanie's family. The Cook family remembers Melanie as a kind and friendly person.

Her warmth and kindness will never be forgotten. She was a good friend and beautiful spirit while here on Earth. We're holding your family in the light and sending peace and love your way.

Sadly, Melanie passed away last week after an eight-month battle with cancer. The young Wappingers teen was surrounded at home by her family.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 22 at the McHoul Funeral Home at 895 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. Visitation will take place from 1pm to 5pm with a funeral service beginning at 4:30pm.

Those who knew and loved Melanie can share their memories and condolences on her memory wall.

