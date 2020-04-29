What are you doing this weekend? What? You say you've got no plans? Well, we're all pretty much in the same boat. No plans for the weekend because everything is closed and we're supposed to be social distancing and we're under a lock-down. But that doesn't mean we can't still have some fun.

This Friday you can have fun with your family and maybe even win some prizes. And you can do it all from the comfort and safety of your own home. The Tivoli Free Library is hosting Friday Night Family Stay-at-Home Bingo this Friday, May 1 from 7PM - 8PM. Have fun with your family and join the live Bingo game on Zoom. Prizes will even be awarded.

Does this sound like something you and your family would enjoy? You must pre-register ahead of time, and you can do that here. For more information and to find out what else is happening at the Tivoli Free Library, visit their facebook page.

