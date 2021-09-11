Dutchess Seniors Get 2 More Chances to Honk For Winning Bingo

I love me some Bingo. There I admit it. I shouldn't. I never win, but somehow, I can sit and check cards off all day. Is there some trick to winning? Not that I can tell.

I stumbled upon Bingo one day while at a casino on one of those bus trips (again, I am usually the youngest person on the bus, but I don't care. For a few $ you get a ride to and from the casino and usually some free play money and a free buffet, so don't judge. It is a good day.

So, I was pacing myself and my money that day, so I said what the heck, let's give it a go, see what it is all about. In casino Bingo, you pay for your card and then they call out how that round will be considered a winner. If you want to play that round, you need to have a game board for it. Then, there is absolute silence, while the numbers are called. No chit chat, no getting up, total silence.

So when I saw that the Dutchess County Office for the Aging was bringing back their special Drive-In Bingo for September (they had a great response to the ones that they did in May). I got excited. Granted there would not be the money wagering, that can only be done at a casino, but there is lots of excitement and potentially prizes for the contestants. Sadly, for me, you must be at least 60 years of age or older to play this Bingo.

The two 'sessions' for September are Tuesday the 7th at Beekman Recreation Park and then on Monday, September 27th at Wilcox Park in Milan. To participate, you will need to sign up, in advance. When you arrive to your Bingo location, you will be given Bingo cards, you will hear the numbers called out via your radio (like at the drive-in) and then, when you have Bingo, you will just honk your horn, and someone will come over to verify. To register, you will need to be over 60 years of age, call 845-486-2555.

