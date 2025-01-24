Latest Icy Temperatures Create Frozen Wonders Across New York

For the last week, the Hudson Valley and New York State as a whole have seen some bone-chilling temperatures. Feels-like temperatures reached into the negatives with actual temperatures sitting only in the single digits.

While most people don't exactly enjoy being outside during these downright frigid temperatures, a lot of really cool things have happened in the woods and on our waterways as a result of these icy temps all across the state.

Frozen Waterfalls

These will put even your giant gutter icicle to shame!

This month's frigid temps put a halt to portions of Kaaterskill Falls in the Catskills in the most beautiful way!

*While seeing Kaaterskill Falls in all of it's frozen beauty is amazing, you should NOT venture close to the falls during winter months. Ice around the falls has led to some fatal results from adventurous hikers. Explore with extreme caution, or just check out this video and avoid the physical danger.

Ice Volcanos

The ice volcano in Western New York's Letchworth State Park has become a highly anticipated spectacle each year. While the frozen wonder has fluctuated in size (don't we all), it remains to be a popular stop for hikers and explorers around the state.

New York photographer and videographer John Kucko shared amazing video of the ice volcano here:



Giant Frozen Lakes

Adirondack Drone shared a pretty incredible bird's eye view video of Lake Champlain Bridge. In it, you can see a delicate layer of ice with a web of fractals spreading through it like a painting.



And Giant Frozen Rivers

Crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge on an average day serves some pretty picturesque views. The winter brings its crystal, icy coating to the mountains and river that creates quite the serene view.

What's pretty cool about this year's cold snap is even the southern part of the Hudson froze.

Here's a look at what the Hudson looked like from Battery Park.

Frozen Layers

This video is the one that really caught my eye. John Kucko shared another incredible video, this time of the Ausible River near Lake Placid.

You can see the water ripping along through an almost window-like section between icy banks.



So, while these frigid temperatures may not feel ideal in a human suit, it has helped create some pretty incredible natural wonders all across the state.

