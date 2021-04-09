Free Transportation to Vaccination Sites in Dutchess County

Dutchess County Executive Marc Miohas announced that Dutchess County Public Transit is offering free transportation to residents with COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Dutchess County is trying to make sure all residents receive their COVID-19 vaccination, by providing free transportation to the vaccination sites.

Residents will just have to present proof of their vaccination appointment to the drivers when they board a bus to and from the vaccination site. Dutchess County’s two Fixed PODs locations, in Poughkeepsie and Dover, were chosen due to their ease of access.

Dutchess County’s POD in Poughkeepsie is located at the former JCPenney store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The POD in Dover is the former CVS pharmacy, located at 3081 Route 22. Each of the sites is available by appointment only.

Ensuring that every resident gets vaccinated remains a priority for Dutchess County. Dutchess County has hosted a number of pop-up vaccination sites over the past few weeks with more expected in LaGrange, Millerton, Pawling, City of Poughkeepsie, and Union Vale in the coming weeks.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

Dutchess County is proud to offer free transportation to residents receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at our County-operated sites, removing barriers for those looking to obtain this life-saving vaccine. For months Dutchess County has worked to expand residents’ accessibility to vaccines, regardless of where in the County they reside, and providing complimentary transportation to and from our Points of Dispensing is the latest effort to equitably vaccinate and protect residents in every community. We look forward to residents throughout Dutchess County utilizing this latest offering so we can vaccinate as many of our friends and neighbors as possible

If you are in need of a vaccination, please fill out the Vaccination Information Request form. If you do not have internet access, you can call the Dutchess County Coronavirus Information Line at (845) 486-3555 to hear weekly updates about local vaccine availability.

