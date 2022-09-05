Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Available for Ulster County Pets

Animals bring us happiness, joy, and many laughs. Those who have pets know that they can change our lives for the better. Pets have become more of companions, best friends, or even fur babies to most.

Pet lovers agree that there isn't anything that we wouldn't do for our fur-kids. However, bringing our pets to the vet can be expensive.

Thankfully, local organizations have come together to help the community afford vet care for their pets. Those who are in charge of these events understand the need to care for our pets and have made it possible to get them great care at a lower price.

A nonprofit organization in the Hudson Valley is now offering low-cost pet vaccinations.

The Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is located in Kingston, NY. They are a private, nonprofit organization that has been providing and serving the community since the 1800s. The Ulster County SPCA relies on donations and any contributions from the community to help animals.

They take pride in helping animals, preventing cruelty, and providing shelter and adoptable homes. Ulster County SPCA also assists with abused or neglected animals, investigates cruelty situations and assists in the homeless pet crisis. By doing so, they offer low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs.

The Ulster County SPCA is making it possible for our furry friends to receive medical attention at a discounted price.

They offer several, small clinics throughout the year for rabies and microchipping.

There will be a free rabies vaccination clinic on Friday, September 23, 2022.

This event is made possible by a grant from the Ulster County Department of Health. A free rabies vaccination is possible for cats, dogs and ferrets. However, at this time they are only able to vaccinate family pets at this clinic. This currently excludes strays and ferals.

No appointment is needed during this first come, first serve vaccination clinic. The Ulster County SPCA plans on serving as many clients as they can during the hours of 11 am-1 pm.

What can pet owners expect at this free vaccination clinic?

Upon arrival, be sure to wait inside your car with your pet until the staff explains otherwise. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash. Pet owners must bring their pet's previous vaccination records.

As this is a free clinic, no payment is required but donations are appreciated. The Ulster County SPCA Medical Coordinator can be reached with any questions or concerns at 845 331 5377. Details about this event can also be found on The Ulster County SPCA's website or Facebook page under event.

Ulster County SPCA

20 Wiedy Rd, Kingston NY 12401.

Have you attended any free events for your pets? Share with us below.

