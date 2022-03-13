It's hard to believe we're already thinking about plans for the summer already, right? Parents are already placing deposits to hold spots for summer camps, family vacations may be in the works, and what about a budget friendly entertaining way to keep the kiddos occupied during the summer - I'm taking the Kids Bowl Free program. Over the years over 1,000 locations have hosted the program for more than 35,000,000 bowlers.

Basically, this program allows registered kids to get two free games of bowling EVERY.SINGLE.DAY while the Kids Bowl Free program is running during the summer. When you register your child, you'll pick a specific bowling alley that is participating in the program, and that is where you'll get your two free games daily.

Select bowling centers and schools around the country are participating in the first ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.

How It Works

You must register at a participating bowling alley. Some locations have already opened registration for 2022.

at a participating bowling alley. Some locations have already opened registration for 2022. You'll receive email instructions on when the Kids Bowl Free season begins, what times the passes are valid daily, etc.

Shoe rental is not included but some bowling alleys offer packages.

The 'Family Plan' is separate, and this is where you can pay a one time fee to register up to four adults to receive two games per visit while your child uses their Kids Bowl Free games.

Speaking From Experience

For the past few years I have registered my daughter for this program, and I have to tell you, it's been a lifesaver for us. Days when outdoor plans were rained out, or times when the 'I'm bored' chants started before sunrise, bowling was always the answer. There are some weeks we used our two free games per day more than others, and some weeks we don't bowl at all, but I always had it in my back pocket just in case.

I also did the Family Plan and added friends and family to my account that I knew would be spending time with my daughter during the summer, and that one time registration fee allowed them to also show their skills on the lanes for two games each day.

Hudson Valley Locations

So where can you bowl free this summer locally? Let's take a look at the list!

Dutchess County:

Wappinger Falls

Spins Bowl Wappinger

1677 Route 9, Wappinger Falls NY 12590

Fishkill

Schneider's Fishkill Bowl

110 Route 82, Fishkill NY 12524

Poughkeepsie

Spins Bowl - Poughkeepsie

47 Taft Ave., Poughkeepsie NY 12603

Orange County

Newburgh

Pat Tarsio Lanes

170 S Plank Rd, Newburgh NY 12550

Putnam County

Carmel

Spins Bowl Carmel

23 Old Route 6, Carmel NY 10512

You can find the full list of participating centers by clicking here.

Who knows, maybe by the end of the summer program you'll be living with a mini professional bowler!

Which McDonald's Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley?