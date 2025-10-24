Fox Puts on Show in Hudson Valley Yard; What Would You Do?

This week, I found myself face-to-face with a fox in my yard and I think I've fallen in love.

It’s not every day you find a wild animal curled up in your backyard. But that’s exactly what happened this week when a red fox decided to nap under one of my bushes. He looked completely at home, dozing in the shade before waking up to groom himself and lounge in the sun.

Luckily, I had my phone in my pocket and was able to get some video of his adorable sleepy stretches.

As it turns out, I’m not the only one getting a surprise visit from a fox. Wildlife experts say sightings are becoming more common across the Hudson Valley this fall, especially as the weather cools and young foxes begin exploring new territories. Some have even been known to make homes in tall backyard trees.

Fox or Coyote?

From a distance, it can be tricky to tell the difference between a fox and a coyote. Foxes are smaller, usually around the size of a house cat, with long bushy tails and narrow faces. Their ears are tall and sharply pointed. Coyotes are much larger and more dog-like, with longer legs and shorter, less fluffy tails. While coyotes tend to travel in pairs or small groups, foxes are almost always spotted alone.

Why You’re Seeing More Foxes in the Hudson Valley Right Now

Fall is one of the most active times of year for foxes. The young born in the spring are now leaving their parents to find their own homes, which means they’re more likely to wander through yards, fields, and wooded neighborhoods. Cooler weather also brings more small animals out to forage, making it easier for foxes to hunt.

Are Foxes Dangerous?

Despite their mysterious reputation, foxes are generally harmless to humans. Seeing one during the day doesn’t mean it’s sick or aggressive. They often adjust their routines in areas where people live and may be active at any time. The best thing to do is enjoy watching them from a distance. Never feed a fox or try to approach it. Feeding wildlife can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans, which can lead to problems later.

What to Do if a Fox Makes Your Hudson Valley Yard Their Home

If a fox starts showing up regularly near your home, there are easy ways to keep things under control. Secure garbage cans, remove outdoor pet food, and clean up fallen fruit or bird seed that attracts small prey. Motion-activated sprinklers or lights can discourage foxes from hanging around. Keeping small pets indoors, especially at night, is also a smart precaution.

Living Alongside Foxes

Foxes are actually good neighbors. They help keep the ecosystem balanced by controlling rodents and insects. Watching one trot across the yard or rest in the sunshine can also be pretty cool, especially since they pose little harm to humans.

Actually, foxes are more likely to be prey than predators. While they hunt squirrels and mice, foxes are routinely targeted by larger animals such as coyotes, eagles and even some owls.

So if you spot a flash of orange fur in your yard this fall, don’t panic. Consider yourself lucky to have this friendly visitor stop by and say hello.

