Four Hudson Valley Teenagers Involved in Car Crash at High School

Four teenagers were treated for injuries after a one-car crash at a Hudson Valley high school.

On Wednesday night state police were called in response to a crash involving one vehicle at a local high school. Authorities say that a 2006 Honda CRV lost control and wound up crashing into a storage container. Two of the occupants suffered serious injuries.

The incident happened just before 10pm near Port Jervis High School in the town of Deerpark. According to state police, the vehicle was traveling on Hamilton Street, in front of the High School, when the vehicle's driver lost control of the car and struck a storage container. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Port Jervis Fire Department.

All four occupants were rushed to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, where two of the teenagers were treated for serious injuries including a broken leg and a head injury. The other two occupants were diagnosed with minor injuries.

Police say there was no alcohol involved and it's unclear if the car was following the speed limit. While police didn't indicate exactly where at the high school the incident took place, there is a line of storage containers sitting at a sharp elbow in the road right in front of the High School. If someone lost control of their vehicle, it would be easy to keep traveling forward and crash into one of the containers.

Google Maps

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.