Former Town Supervisor Passes Away in Hudson Valley at 86

Friends, family and former coworkers are mourning the death of a beloved town supervisor.

On Friday Carol Ann Roper passed away at Health Alliance-Broadway Hospital of Kingston. The 86-year-old was known throughout New Paltz for her years of working to help the community. Roper served as chair and member of the New Paltz Town Planning Board, President and Trustee of the Elting Memorial Library and President of the Town Recreation Commission. She was also a member of the Ulster County Planning Board and the New Paltz Community Partnership.

Roper is probably remembered most for serving on the Town Board and ultimately being elected as Town Supervisor in 2000. The local politician and volunteer is survived by her husband, Donald, who was with her for nearly 64 years.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, funeral services are on pause throughout New York State. According to her obituary, a memorial service will be held later this year. In the meantime, the family suggesting memorial donations made in Carol’s be sent to the Elting Memorial Library, the New Paltz United Methodist Church or the Dutchess Community College Foundation Scholarship Fund.

