Former Hudson Valley Radio Station & Armory Building Up For Sale

A massive Middletown armory building that was once home to multiple local radio stations is on the market. The structure at 50 Highland Ave was the original home of WRRV and WALL radio and according to information from the City of Middletown was built in 1892 with additions completed in 1901 and 1903. Studio equipment has long since been removed but here's a peek inside, there's even a huge basketball court in the middle of the structure.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The property is currently not listed on the National Registry of Historic Places so renovations are not restricted. More information about the listing at 50 Highland Avenue can be found HERE.