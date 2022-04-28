The accident took place Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Town of Montgomery Police Department was dispatched on Monday, April 25th to a call of an industrial accident in the town of Montgomery. The accident reportedly happened on the grounds of L & W Supply located at 155 Bracken Road in the town of Montgomery.

Once police arrived on the scene at approximately 9:16 a.m., they discovered that an individual was struck by a forklift while attempting to make a delivery at the supply store. After conducting a preliminary investigation, police report that the person struck and killed was 54-year-old Homer D. Baker, of Waycross Georgia according to the Wallkill Valley Times.

Police said that Baker was a truck driver for the trucking and hauling company Western Express and was on the grounds of the supply store to make a delivery. While attempting to make the delivery police said that Baker was struck accidentally by a forklift and the accident, unfortunately, claimed his life. The investigation as to what exactly happened is ongoing. The Town of Montgomery Police, New York State Police, and the Orange County Medical Examiners Office all assisted on the scene.

Forklifts are used in lots of businesses that need to move big items, normally on pallets from one place to another. They are often used during the delivery process to take things off of trucks and place them at their destinations.

Forklift Injury Statistics

Unfortunately according to the website NSC Injury Facts, anywhere from 75 to 100 workers are killed annually in forklift accidents, with an average of 87 deaths per year. Just two years ago in 2020, forklifts were the source of 78 work-related deaths and 7,290 nonfatal injuries.

