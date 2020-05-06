"Oh, Washington just got giant hornets? Hold my beer," says the Hudson Valley.

There is a large number of Hudson Valley residents panicking over giant hornets that are clear across the country. Meanwhile, we've got monster hornets already here in the Hudson Valley that no one seems to be talking about.

Asian Murder Hornets have been spotted in the U.S. for the first time ever and people are losing their minds and rightfully so as they're terrifying.

The above photo was taken near Woodstock and shows a species known commonly as European Hornets. This one, in particular, is classed as giant-sized as it was reportedly thumb-sized.

According to Pest Word, the Giant European hornet is common in over 30 states and especially up and down the east coast. They can commonly grow to up to 1 1/2 inches long. Pest World also reports that a colony can contain 200-400 hornets and their stings do contain venom that can cause an allergic reaction for up to 24 hours.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: