Foreigner Rocks WPDH Summer Concert at Bethel Woods (Recap)

Foreigner brought all the hits to Bethel, NY this past weekend at the WPDH Summer Concert.

It was a great night this past Sunday, Aug. 7 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County as Foreigner helped WPDH celebrate 46 years as the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock n Roll!

The party got started around 3pm that afternoon as the Rock n Roll Limo courtesy of A.N.N. Transportation rolled up and headed out to Bethel Woods with a lucky PDH listener Joe from Poughkeepsie and friends. Food and beverages provided by In & Out Deli of Wappingers falls.

attachment-Tig Rock n Roll Limo loading...

Photo credit: Herbie Kanoff Photo credit: Herbie Kanoff loading...

WPDH Listeners arrive at Bethel Woods for the WPDH Summer Concert.

attachment-Tig and Crew at Foreigner Bethel loading...

Get our free mobile app

After a great set of Eagles classics from former lead guitarist Don Felder, it was time to bring on Foreigner.

Photo credit: Lori Kronkhyte Photo credit: Lori Kronkhyte loading...

Foreigner's 90 minute, 13 song set list featured all the greatest hits.

Foreigner Set List Bethel Woods (Aug. 7, 2022):

"Double Vision"

"Head Games"

"Cold as Ice"

"Waiting For a Girl Like You"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Dirty White Boy"

"Feels Like the First Time"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

Encore: "Long, Long Way From Home", "I Want to Know What Love Is, "Hot Blooded"

An overall great night at Bethel Woods, with Foreigner proving why they are one of the greatest classic rock bands around, and why they are still a big concert draw to this day. Frontman Kelly Hansen and the band never disappoint. Check out our recent WPDH interview with bassist Jeff Pilson talking about Foreigner including the latest on founder, guitarist Mick Jones and new music on the way here.

Photo credit: Shawn Owen Photo credit: Shawn Owen loading...